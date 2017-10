A WHALE and her calf have been freed of the shark nets at Miami.

SeaWorld rescuers arrived on scene after they were spotted around 6.30am and freed the trapped pair by 7.30am.

A whale caught in the nets this morning. Picture: Cathy Parker

The of whales were trapped near the Hythe St and Marine Pde intersection.

In July a baby whale died after being trapped in nets off Kurrawa.