Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads.
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads. Frank Redward
News

Two women dead after being struck by car in Nambucca Heads

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Sep 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women have died after they were hit by car in Nambucca Heads overnight.

Just before midnight police were called to a Nambucca Heads shopping centre, where two women had been struck by a vehicle and were not responsive.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the pair, both died at the scene. They were a 24-year-old from Bellingen and a 20-year-old from Macksville.

Police have established a crime scene and detectives from Mid North Coast Police District have commenced inquiries.

Officers are waiting to speak to two people, currently being treated in hospital, to assist them with their enquiries into the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

coffs clarence police coffs coast emergency nambucca heads nambucca heads crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    premium_icon NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    Rugby League There will be plenty of expectations on the young shoulders of the 2020 group, but coach Tim Maccan believes he has a squad which will do the club proud

    Finding the best food and drink on the Tweed

    premium_icon Finding the best food and drink on the Tweed

    Food & Entertainment Next year’s festival will be held from Friday, May 1 to Saturday, May 9, 2020 and...

    The major boost to help Tweed’s homeless crisis

    premium_icon The major boost to help Tweed’s homeless crisis

    Health Agape has been involved with helping the local homeless community and the purchase...

    A facility that our community deserves

    premium_icon A facility that our community deserves

    Tennis The newly built Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre at the Terranora Tennis Club will be open...