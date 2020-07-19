Menu
Two women dead in Central Coast home

by STUART MCLEAN
19th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
The bodies of two elderly women have been found in a home on the Central Coast.

Police said the two women were discovered in a unit on Breen Rd at Ettalong Beach shortly after 4.30pm.

Emergency service workers were called to the unit at the rear of a villa complex after they were notified of a concern for welfare for the two women.

Emergency services were called to the unit after concerns for the women’s welfare.

Police discovered the body of a 90-year-old woman in a room in the home when they arrived.

The body of a 70-year-old woman was discovered in another room during a search of the building.

Police have established a crime scene at the address and a forensic examination will be carried out.

A police spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances in the death of the two women.

Inquiries into the matter are continuing.

LIFELINE 131114

