Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $17M major upgrade for North Coast high school

        Premium Content $17M major upgrade for North Coast high school

        News STUDENTS will be job-ready when they graduate from this local high school, thanks to new specialist training facilities.

        Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        Premium Content Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        News NSW paramedics refused to take woman in her 90s to hospital

        Vegetarian restaurant's shock success during pandemic

        Premium Content Vegetarian restaurant's shock success during pandemic

        News Incredible support has meant they’ve hired even more new staff

        Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Premium Content Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Technology How Aussies are putting themselves at risk while working from home