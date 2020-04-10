Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      13 new cases amid Easter plea

      13 new cases amid Easter plea
      • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

      Top Stories

        Man stopped at border with $450k of marijuana

        premium_icon Man stopped at border with $450k of marijuana

        Crime An alleged drug smuggler has been busted with almost 100kgs of marijuana worth $450,000 at a border checkpoint between Queensland and NSW.

        Tattoo giant crippled by the coronavirus

        premium_icon Tattoo giant crippled by the coronavirus

        Business Celebrity Ink stands down hundreds of workers across the world

        BREAKING: Decision on beachside car park closures official

        premium_icon BREAKING: Decision on beachside car park closures official

        News Rolling coverage of today's Tweed council extraordinary meeting

        Taste the wonders Tweed businesses have to offer from home

        Taste the wonders Tweed businesses have to offer from home

        News We are supporting the Tweed Tourism Co in #LovetheTweed campaign