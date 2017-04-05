Tyalgum Cafe abuzz with intimate sounds

Crystal Smith and Michelle Ryan will perform at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe on April 8 and 9.

ONE of Australia's most exciting young stars of the operatic world will perform an intimate afternoon concert at Tyalgum's Flutterbies Cottage Cafe this wekeend.

Australian soprano Michelle Ryan, who performed in Tyalgum three years ago with famed acapella group, The Song Company, returns to the tiny village to perform two shows on April 8 and 9, up close and personal at the Little Shop Next Door.

Ryan will perform a selection of arias, light opera, classical musical theatre and Celtic music, and will be accompanied on piano by 2016 Sydney International Piano Competition Showcase performer, Crystal Smith.

Solar Chapel from Hearts Aflame Productions said he was thrilled to secure the two emerging classical music talents.

He said the cafe's intimate setting provided the perfect platform for classical performances.

"Musicians don't need to be amplified, it's all done acoustically," Chapel said.

"It's a really exquisite and beautiful experience."

Ryan has appeared in leading roles at Berlin's Opera Academy and the Weimar Opera Studio, and this year was selected to begin full-time study at The Royal Academy of Music in London.

Smith, 19, has built an impressive list of achievements including being a finalist in the Basil Jones Sonata Prize in 2015.

She will also be performing a selection of piano classics and will be joined by special guest violinist Elliot Plumpton.

The Saturday concert has now sold out but seats are still available for the Sunday afternoon concert.

Tickets are $45 including afternoon tea, or $35 for show only.

Flutterbies' Champagne and Gin Bar will be open from 1.30pm and doors open from 2.30pm.

Places are strictly limited. Phone 0488 713 241 or book online at: www.ticket ebo.com.au/pianoandsong.