Tyalgum crash victim still fighting for life
A 59-YEAR-OLD Queensland man who was flown a Gold Coast hospital after crashing into a tree is fighting for life.
John Paras came off his motorcycle and collided with a tree on Limpinwood Road, Tyalgum, last Saturday.
NSW Police said Mr Paras had suffered critical head injuries after the crash, and was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
A spokeswoman for the hospital said Mr Paras remained in the critical condition at the hospital.
This crash came less than a week after Gold Coast man Peter Gardner died after a fatal crash near the same site.