A 59-year-old Queensland man is still fighting for life after a motorcycle crash in Tyalgum. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
News

Tyalgum crash victim still fighting for life

Michael Doyle
22nd Oct 2019 12:12 PM
A 59-YEAR-OLD Queensland man who was flown a Gold Coast hospital after crashing into a tree is fighting for life.

John Paras came off his motorcycle and collided with a tree on Limpinwood Road, Tyalgum, last Saturday.

NSW Police said Mr Paras had suffered critical head injuries after the crash, and was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said Mr Paras remained in the critical condition at the hospital.

This crash came less than a week after Gold Coast man Peter Gardner died after a fatal crash near the same site.

Tweed Daily News

