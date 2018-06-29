Tyalgum Fest adds strings to its bow

SONG, dance and great applause will once again fill the Tweed Caldera when the Tyalgum Music Festival returns for its 27th year this September.

The Tweed hamlet will transform into a rich spring of classical music when performances permeate through the village's cafes, galleries and the historic community hall, delighting travellers and locals who have been enjoying the festival for over a quarter of a century.

From music events, pop-up concerts and art exhibitions, to a mix of high-calibre concerts and markets, co-artistic directors Anna McMichael and Vanesa Tomlinson have curated a line-up of world-class artists including Orava Quartet, the Australian Haydn Ensemble and the Riverside Guitar Ensemble, and artists Lisa Moore (piano), Karin Schaupp (guitar), Paul Dean (clarinet), Trish O'Brien (cello), David Greco (voice) and more.

It will be a fully immersive atmosphere with a collection of free musical encounters around the village complementing seven concerts held in the main hall.

Other artists and performances adding to the Tyalgum experience will be Cory Hills' (USA) Percussive Storytelling, the Voices of Biralee (Brisbane), real-time musical interpretation of visual art in Art and Improvisation, and a special valley sounding of the Melbourne Museum's Federation handbells by Super Critical Mass (Sydney).

Orava String Quartet.

For organisers McMichael and Tomlinson, helming such a unique festival is an incredible opportunity.

"Anna and I both grew up in Adelaide, and we met through music during our high school years. I don't think we ever imagined that we would one day curate a festival together,” said Tomlinson, a percussionist who will also perform at the event alongside McMichael.

McMichael, a violinist, said the festival had grown to the point where she feels the festival experience; the strong classical focus "really brings the whole village alive with music making”.

Anna McMichael.

The vibrant festival, which produces an exceptional program each year, has been a finalist multiple times for the APRA Art Music Awards for Excellence in a Regional Area.

A limited number of Gold Passes can be purchased at a 20 per cent discount until July 15, which grants access to the entirety of events during the weekend.

Tyalgum Fest

Where: Tyalgum

When: September 7-9

Gold Passes: $269 adult, $215 concession, $89 students

Tickets: Visit tyalgumfestival.com.au or (07) 3847 1717