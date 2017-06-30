Tyalgum Music Festival line-up biggest ever

TYALGUM Music Festival continues to grow its reputation with music lovers, this year revealing an eclectic and quality line-up of experienced performers to grace the village from September 8 - 10.

Co-artistic director Anna McMichael said an interactive edge through musical workshops and a combination of free and paid performances will give all audiences access.

Patrons can get involved in Michael Askill's meditative installation, Gongs in the Caldera, or enjoy the outdoor percussion of Vibrations in a Landscape, directed by Vanessa Tomlinson and Eric Griswold.

"This year we have a number of free outdoor events, art exhibitions, music popping-up all day and chances to participate in a large gong installation and even have a gong sound massage,” Ms McMichael said.

"We are excited to announce that joining us for the first time are the virtuosic Australian Brass Quintet, the award winning pianist Daniel de Borah and flamboyant cellist Louise King.

"One of Australia's finest tenors, Andrew Goodwin, is returning and of course Queensland's own Camerata chamber orchestra in a program featuring Passion in Music which should be uplifting.”

Festival favourites including the sublime Lyrebird trio and acclaimed tenor Andrew Goodwin are also in the line up, enabled with a new Tyalgum accommodation deal for visiting artists.

Young artists are encouraged to enter the Shooting Stars concert for young artists, while market-lovers will enjoy the The Saturday village market capped off with late night music and wood-fired pizza at Flutterbies Cafe.

Gold passes to all seven ticketed concerts are 20% off until July 15.

Cost: Adults $264, Senior Concession $210, 4MBS Subscriber $210, full-time student $84, child $84 with paying adult.

www.tyalgumfestival.com.au