Tyalgum residents on track to saving water

The Tyalgum Weir highlights the dire situation which many rural areas of the Tweed Shire are facing. The weir is virtually empty with the village requiring water to be carted in. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

The Tyalgum Weir highlights the dire situation which many rural areas of the Tweed Shire are facing. The weir is virtually empty with the village requiring water to be carted in. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

IT looks like the Tweed is going to get a hot start to 2020 with the mercury set to rise both on the coast and inland.

At Tweed Heads the temperature on Wednesday is expected to hit 29C while Murwillumbah will be hotter at 32C.

Sadly there doesn’t seem to be any rain in sight either to relieve water restrictions, but around the shire, residents are doing their bit to deal with the crisis.

At Tyalgum one of the hardest hit areas, water consumption figures show Tyalgum residents have responded to the imposition of Level 4 water restrictions and are using significantly less water than before the restrictions were introduced.

Tyalgum residents have been on the most severe level of water restrictions since November 24 and consumption has dropped from a high of 196 litres per person per day to 125 litres per person per day (target is 126 litres).

Tweed Shire Council manager water and wastewater Anthony Burnham has congratulated Tyalgum residents for taking the water challenge seriously.

“They’re a great example to the rest of us in the Tweed who are just finishing our first week of the less onerous Level 2 water restrictions,” Mr Burnham said.

“We’re all in this together and while our early consumption figures look promising, we have a long way to go to make sure we’re making our limited water supply last longer.

“We do want to encourage all residents to chat to their neighbours and visitors to ensure the Save Water Now message is heard by everyone in the Tweed.

“If we can get maximum traction on saving water now, we will achieve a much longer life for our limited water supply.”

Mr Burnham also appealed to all businesses to do their bit and reduce their water consumption as much as possible.

As a business, Council is making every effort to reduce its water consumption by:

not washing fleet vehicles and plant and equipment except those elements needed to meet roadworthy or legal requirements, such as number plates, windows and mirrors, auxiliary amber lighting and logos

using air compressors to clean plant and machinery where practical

not undertaking routine flushing and cleaning of water mains unless absolutely required to address a water quality issue

not watering parks and gardens and shutting down its planting program

investigating the possible use of recycled water on construction sites

not turfing construction sites unless it has access to recycled water and instead using geofabric to protect the soil from erosion, and

liaising with construction contractors to reduce their water use wherever possible.

For more information visit, tweed.nsw.gov.au/SaveWaterNow, or if you can’t find what you’re after, phone Council on (02) 6670 2400.