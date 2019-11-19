Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

Tyalgum Weir is dropping at a rate faster than first thought by council. Picture: Supplied.

JUST days after the village of Tyalgum was place on Level Two water restrictions, council has announced more severe sanctions.

The village will be place on Level Four restrictions this Sunday, after the water situation was deemed worse than expected.

Water will be carted into the community from the Tweed Shire Council, as residents will no longer be allowed to water their gardens, or hose down their driveways and cars.

"On inspecting the weir yesterday we found the level was dropping more rapidly than expected but also that the raw water quality had deteriorated to a point where we would like to reduce our reliance on that source," Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said.

"The raw water from Tyalgum Weir is treated at the nearby treatment plant, so it is perfectly good for human consumption but it is preferable to use as little as possible of it at this time."

Water will be carted form the Bray Park Water Treatment Plant in Murwillumbah.

The restrictions will be come into effect at midnight, Sunday, November 24.

Level Four Water Restrictions mean:

No use of water outdoors, including:

- No watering of lawns and gardens

- No washing of driveways, windows, cars, boats

- No topping up of swimming pools or spas (only allowed with prior approval from Council to avoid structural damage)

- No topping up of ponds and aquariums (except to keep fish alive)

- No use of water toys or outdoor showers, and

- No hoses to be used for pet washing, just a bucket.

You can read the full list of Level 4 water restrictions in Council's Policy - Drought Water Restrictions, available on Council's website at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/WaterRestrictions