The water level at the Tyalgum Weir has dropped resulting in level two water restrictions.
Council News

Tyalgum to go on Level Two water restrictions

Michael Doyle
13th Nov 2019 11:22 AM
THE WATER level at the Tyalgum Weir is dropping with increased restrictions needed.

Tweed Shire Council announced on Wednesday the Tyalgum community would be placed on Level Two water restrictions from midnight this Sunday.

The level at the Tyalgum Weir is now 700mm below the overflow pipes, with the council reporting that this level is lowering.

The new restrictions mean homes can only water their garden every second day.

Odd and even numbered houses will alternate days when they are permitted to water the garden.

Those using and irrigation system can only water for 15 minutes.

Residents will be allowed to wash their cars using a bucket or handheld hose for 10 minutes only between 4pm and 9am.

Existing pools and spas can be topped-up between 4pm and 9am using a handheld hose only. They cannot be emptied and refilled.

You can read the full list of Level Two water restrictions in Council’s Policy – Drought Water Restrictions, available on Council’s website at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/WaterRestrictions

Tweed Daily News

