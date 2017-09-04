Tyalgum transforms into a musical mecca

Cellist Louise King will take the Tyalgum Music Festival on a journey from classical favourites to alternative folk, blues and experimental soundscapes.

TYALGUM Music Festival continues to place a unique stamp on the Australian music festival landscape, with its eclectic blend of sounds set to captivate again in 2017.

Now in its 26th year, the festival returns on Friday to transform the streets and buildings of the quaint Tweed village into a classical music mecca.

From music events, pop-up concerts and art exhibitions, to a mix of high-calibre concerts and markets, co-artistic director and violin virtuoso Anna McMichael said there would be something for everyone.

McMichael, who toured Europe for 17 years with some of the world's best orchestras, will be joined by a who's who of classical performers including the Australian Brass Quintet, Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra and cellist Louise King for the three-day festival.

"We will have such high quality classic performers, but also a great eclectic mix,” McMichael said.

"There'll be community music, jazz quintets, late night music, and this year we got a very special grant which is about improvising in a classical music style.

"So there's groups coming from Lismore, and Murwillumbah, and there'll be a 32-kid Murwillumbah choir. They're all doing workshops over the weekend.

"We're including a real spectrum of music, and we aim to make a very vibrant musical festival.”

Festival goers can get involved in Michael Askill's meditative installation, Gongs in the Caldera, or enjoy outdoor percussion show Vibrations in a Landscape.

"There'll be 20 percussionists on an oval, which will be a bit of a spectacle,” McMichael said.

McMichael said the Tyalgum Energy Group would be unveiling their new, The Buttery, complete with art displays and more.

The festival kicks-off with an opening gala featuring the Australian Brass Quintet, members of the Lyrebird Trio, ensemble Clocked Out, King and oboist Eve Newsome at the Tyalgum Community Hall on the Friday night, while the famed village markets will be up-and-running on the Saturday.

A festival gold pass can be purchased for all seven ticketed concerts in the Tyalgum Community Hall which includes a saving of $10%. Adults $297, concession $237, 4MBS subscriber $237, full-time student $94, and Child $94 with a paying adult.

Visit tyalgum festival.com.au for a program, times and costs.

Tyalgum Music Festival

Where: Tyalgum

When: September 8-10

Tickets: (07) 3847 1717