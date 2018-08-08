Tyalgum's O'Heart Festival reawakens

HOME HEROES: Indie folk band The Heart Collectors play the O'Heart Festival in Tyalgum later this month.

TYALGUM'S O'Heart Festival, dubbed as a "conscious awakening indie folk festival”, is back this month for its third annual three-day congregation of "music, the environment, alternate energy solutions, wellbeing, spiritual growth, and of course, the handmade arts and crafts culture”.

Most events at the festival, to be held in Tyalgum village, will be free.

After starting with live music at Flutterbucks on Friday, August 25, the weekend will continue, offering plenty of events throughout the village and culminating in a Garden Show on Sunday afternoon.

There will be numerous music venues in rotation during the festival, including Flutterbies & Flutterbucks, Celestial Dew, The Orpheum Bookshop & Poet's Corner, The Tyalgum Hall and The Garden of Light.

Screenings of films about environmental awareness and alternate energy solutions, and a variety of guest speaker presentations and information stalls, will also feature.

A strong focus on wellness, with practitioners, wellness stalls, psychic readings, organic and raw foods and drinks, yoga demonstrations and classes, can again be expected across the festival.

The not-for-profit event bills itself as environmentally concious, free from single-use plastic with solar-powered stages and a zero-waste aim, "all the while giving people education and encouragement to change little actions that have a big environmental impact”.

O'Heart Fest

WHEN: August 17-19

WHERE: Tyalgum Village

INFO: oheartfest.com