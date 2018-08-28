Tyalgum's top honour

TOP GONG: The Tyalgum Festival of classical music blends immersive free musical encounters around the village with world-class acts like the Orava Quartet.

TYALGUM Music Festival's 2017 iteration has taken out the prestigious NSW state award at the annual Art Music Awards in Melbourne in a special ceremony on Tuesday last week.

The awards, recognising excellence in classical music, are presented each year by the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) and the Australian Music Centre.

Festival artistic director Anna McMichael said the event, to be held again around the small village from September 7-9, had been nominated several years running but it was the first time it had won.

She said each state or territory presented one award each year for the top event or artists across a number of categories including Work of the Year (orchestral, instrumental, vocal, jazz), Performance of the Year, Award for Excellence by an Individual, Award for Excellence by an Organisation, and Award for Excellence in Music Education, with the festival taking out the overall award for NSW.

McMichael's new co-director Vanessa Tomlinson was on hand to accept the award for Excellence in a Regional Area for the 2017 Tyalgum Music Festival on behalf of the committee, with McMichael flying in later in the evening after a performance in Sydney.

"It is great (to win). We have been nominated three times for a different award,” Ms McMichael said.

"This time we won the NSW award for everyone.”

She said it was great national recognition for the festival to be recognised at the Art Music Awards - an event that celebrates all facets of contemporary classical music in Australia.

However there will be little time for celebration for the duo with the countdown to this year's festival now in its final days.

Ms McMichael said this year's event would combine ticketed events with a number of free events for all ages for those who were content to just wander under the beautiful old trees and through the cafes and shops of the village.

Local and interstate musicians will perform stunning chamber music at the seven-concert Main Series inside the historic Tyalgum Community Hall, with artists including Karin Schaupp (guitar), Paul Dean (clarinet), Lisa Moore (piano), the 15-piece Riverside Guitar Ensemble, The Australian Haydn Ensemble and the Orava Quartet.

Other performances include local indie-folk and gypsy bands at the Late Night Music series at Flutterbucks Coffee Bar and Pizzeria.

She said special to this year's festival is a collection of free musical encounters around the village that will complement the seven concerts held in the hall.

"Audiences can discover new sounds and experiences through Cory Hills' (USA) Percussive Storytelling,” Ms McMichael said.

"The acclaimed Voices of Birralee (Brisbane) will present a special performance at the outdoor marquee, and audiences can experience real-time musical interpretations of visual art in Art and Improvisation at the Buttery.”

Audiences will be able to enjoy Melbourne Museum's 100-piece Federation handbells in with a mass choir on the Tyalgum Oval, or come across all sorts of other performances around the town.

"Hidden Sounds Everywhere will also be sprinkled throughout the village, and participants can locate these unique sound sculptures at any time using a treasure-hunt-like map,” she said.

"Tyalgum Music Festival has grown over the past few years into one of the most diverse and immersive festival experiences with a strong classical focus that really brings the whole village alive with music making.

"This year we bring the Australian Haydn Ensemble, as well as a spectacular array of artists, while building on our vibrant outdoor music making activities between the ticketed concerts.”

Tylagum Fest

When: September 7-9

Where: Tyalgum

Tickets: Single $50/$40/$15, gold passes $269/$215/$89

Bookings/info: Tyalgumfestival.com.au

or call 07 3847 1717