26°
News

Tyalgum's true-blue poet as Aussie as they come

Mitchell Crawley | 18th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
WORDSMITH: Bush poet Dennis Scanlon is a fifth generation Australian.
WORDSMITH: Bush poet Dennis Scanlon is a fifth generation Australian. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Dennis Scanlon's life is like one of the bush poems he writes, all about meter and rhyme. It's a song and a story, the falling of heavy rain on the roof of the Tyalgum General Store, the mischief as he smiles and points at a circa 1910 Heinz Baked Beans sign fixed to a wall which boasts of a new 'fart friendly formula.'

He didn't plan to be a poet, he says as he sits on an old bus seat out front of the store earlier this week, but he never really had a choice in the matter either.

It took him 60 years to gather the experiences he needed to tell stories and have people truly believe. And you want them to believe, you just do.

To him a bush poet is a man with a heart and a sense of humour. He's a man in a wide-brimmed hat and a Driza-Bone vest. He's born on Anzac Day and becomes emotional when contemplating the country he dearly loves finally losing its way.

He's a bloke who had a previous life before this one. In it, he sold cattle for the Australian Agricultural Co to the world and once scored a contract by taking part in a karaoke competition in downtown Japan. He asked before his turn came around that everyone sing along with him. By the time the room finished belting out the last few lines of Waltzing Matilda, with Dennis banging away on a grand piano, the contract was his.

A bush poet is a man who was raised in country Australia. He's a man with lines at the corners of his eyes and history etched on his face. "Everything you want to take out of life is in bush poetry,” he says, as a dog dripping in rain and mud makes a spot on the pavement, as if sensing the time was now right. "Everything: the sadness, the pathos, the humour, the larrikinism ... everything.”

Entertaining the crowd is bush poet, Dennis Scanlon, Emu Gully Air & Land Spectacular Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Entertaining the crowd is bush poet, Dennis Scanlon, Emu Gully Air & Land Spectacular Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey

It was 2003 before he took to writing bush poems. He says he began because he wanted to leave something behind. His poetry has since won him awards and seen him travel and release books. But his proudest achievement, after his children and wife, is hearing his words echo through the corridors of the National War Memorial in Canberra. That was enough to bring a tear to an old bloke's eye.

Dennis Scanlon's life is like one of the bush poems he writes. It's the final part of our interview where he looks you in the eyes and lays everything on the line.

"As words can, poetry can,” he begins. "A poet can either write poems that are inspiring and of great value to them or they can write something that's as desperate and as sad as they are at that time.

"And my reward from poetry is there will be something here that lives on after me and that's important, because when I set out to write these stories I believed they needed to be recorded - that quality of people in the bush, that quality of life in the bush, that quality of sharing and caring and giving.

"I mean, where will we be if people ever lose touch with those things? So, you can see where my heart is.”

"Here,” he says, now grabbing your arm and not letting go. "Have a listen to this - this is how I explain the legacy of war to young students at colleges and schools I work with, in Anzac Children:

"Anzac children, at school and play,

"They have no war, to spoil their day.

"Through the years, our people have fought,

"Cherished freedom, courage brought.

"Boys and girls here, are free to learn,

"They share a peace, which others yearn.

"Children are precious, this we know,

"Let them - here - be free to grow.

"Lest we forget.”

Dennis Scanlon is all dressed up for Australia Day 2013 in Tyalgum. Photo: John Gass / Daily News
Dennis Scanlon is all dressed up for Australia Day 2013 in Tyalgum. Photo: John Gass / Daily News John Gass /TWE240113aust
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  aussie bush poet dennis scanlon murwillumbah tweed heads and coolangatta tweed shire council tyalgum

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Golf club swings big for sporting growth

Golf club swings big for sporting growth

Pick up a club and have a swing at Come and Try Day

Tyalgum's true-blue poet as Aussie as they come

WORDSMITH: Bush poet Dennis Scanlon is a fifth generation Australian.

Dennis Scanlon's life could be one of his famous bush poems.

Tweed teen locks in future after living Roxy Pro dream

Alyssa Lock surfing at Avoca Beach last Saturday ahead of the Roxy Pro.

"I know more of what it takes to be number one.”

Patients in good hands but emergency wards getting busier

Labor leader Luke Foley slammed the NSW Government for stalling on the Tweed Hospital redevelopment after he, Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Richmond MP Justine Elliot met with hospital staff this week.

Patients getting treatment faster than much of the state.

Local Partners

Tyalgum's true-blue poet as Aussie as they come

Dennis Scanlon's life could be one of his famous bush poems.

Patients in good hands but emergency wards getting busier

Labor leader Luke Foley slammed the NSW Government for stalling on the Tweed Hospital redevelopment after he, Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Richmond MP Justine Elliot met with hospital staff this week.

Patients getting treatment faster than much of the state.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Seagulls leads the hunt for Easter fun

EASTER FUN: Taryn Warmoll, the Easter Bunny and Raema Dick at a past Seagulls Easter Family Day.

Easter entertainment on the Tweed

Gig Guide: Big weekend for Tweed's live music

Baby Animals will play Twin Towns on Saturday as part of their One World national tour.

Tweed Gig Guide: March 16-20

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

THE results are in. The eight Monopoly tokens that will pass GO in the next generation of the popular board game have been announced.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 $490,000 ...

Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe Open plan living and dining room with quality polished timber floors Comfortable...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $440,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 435,000

* Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan living area leading out to a large covered rear patio * Stylish kitchen...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 11-11:30AM NSW On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!