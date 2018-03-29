Tynan is the future

READY TO RUN: 14-year-old sprinter Tynan Neveceral will run the Queen's Baton Relay, a few weeks after running A 10.95 second PB in the 100 metre sprint.

TYNAN Neveceral is fast. One of the fastest kids on the planet type fast.

But coming off the back of breaking the 11 second barrier at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships last week, the 14-year-old is looking to forward to slowing it all down when he participates in the Queen's Baton Relay on Tuesday, April 3 next week.

The boy from Elanora, who recently ran the 100 metre sprint in 10.95 seconds, is being touted as one of Australia's next great hopes. He says he is amped up for the relay - but maybe not as much as some others.

"I'm hyped up, but I'm pretty sure mums more hyped than me honestly," joked Tynan, who came second in the 100-metre sprint in the under 16 division at the Aussie athletics champs, despite being only 14-years-old and much younger than some of his rivals.

"I don't know too much about the relay. But from what I've seen it looks pretty cool. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Tynan says he is honoured to feel a part of a next generation of Australian athletics.

"I definitely know a few names of the others running the relay and there's a few mates I know. It's pretty cool to say you did it and they did it too," he said.

"This isn't an opportunity everyone gets. There's not many people in Australia who get to hold it and I've been selected.

"I don't know how to explain how it makes me feel. It's humbling that I have done something to deserve it."

It's obvious that Tynan is a lovely kid away from the track, but he wants to be the very best on it.

Running the Queen's Baton Relay, he says, puts him on the perfect path to one day achieve something great.

"I get to hold it and be a part of it. It's a great path and a great start to the future and it shows that I can work toward the future - because this is just the beginning."