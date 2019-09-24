Menu
n this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, traffic road is blocked by trees as typhoon Tapah approaches in Busan, South Korea. A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said Monday.
n this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, traffic road is blocked by trees as typhoon Tapah approaches in Busan, South Korea. A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said Monday. (Cha Keun-ho/Yonhap via AP)
Typhoon batters South Korea

24th Sep 2019 9:10 AM

A powerful typhoon has battered parts of South Korea, injuring dozens of people and knocking out power to about 27,000 houses.

Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea's interior ministry said the typhoon also saw strong winds and heavy rainfall in southern cities and towns.

The storm did not make landfall on the peninsula as it moved northeast and weakened.

The ministry said one person was hurt seriously and 25 others had minor injuries.

The typhoon flooded streets, damaged houses and led to about 250 flight cancellations at 11 airports in South Korea, according to the ministry report.

Typhoon Tapah hit the southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries.

