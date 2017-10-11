Man responsible for Tyrell Cobb's death will walk free today

LITTLE Tyrell Cobb would be alive today if Matthew Ian Scown had sought medical help when he first noticed the child's abdominal injuries, a Brisbane court has been told.

Scown, formerly of the Sunshine Coast and Gladstone, will be released from jail today after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of four-year-old Tyrell Cobb.

He was sentenced to four years in jail with immediate release for time served.

He spent two years and eight months on remand.

Scown this morning pleaded guilty with the Crown saying he was liable for the boy's death because he failed to seek medical treatment when he first realised the Gold Coast boy was hurt.

Tyrell died shortly after he was found unconscious in his mother's Biggera Waters apartment on May 24, 2009.

He had 53 bruises, 17 other injuries and died as a result of blunt force trauma to his abdomen.

"He would have been in extreme pain and very, very ill up to the time of his death," Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Martin Burns told Scown.

"His symptoms would have been easily recognised as needing medical treatment.

"The horror of all of this is that the injuries Tyrell sustained were treatable and he would have survived if he had treatment when he became symptomatic.

"Your plea of guilty is an acceptance by you that you owed Tyrell a duty of care to obtain medical assistance for him.

"Your failure to obtain medical assistance for him renders you criminally negligent for his death."

Justice Burns said there was no suggestion 35-year-old Scown was responsible for Tyrell's injuries.

The court heard that two weeks before Tyrell died, Scown told the child's father he was worried about the boy who had a badly injured arm.

"You contacted Tyrell's father to persuade Tyrell's mother to get Tyrell medical treatment," Justice Burns told the former Sunshine Coast man.

Tyrell was eventually taken to the Gold Coast Hospital where staff treated him for a fractured arm.

Barrister John Allen earlier told the court his client thought of Tyrell all the time.

"There's not a day goes by that he (Scown) doesn't think of Tyrell," Mr Allen said.

Scown was to face trial in November but he changed his plea to guilty to today.



