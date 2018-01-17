Uki artists set to show true colours at collective

CREATIVE DISPLAY: Lisa Young and Alan Watts display some of the artwork ahead of the upcoming art exhibition.

THE Northern Rivers is bursting with creativity as many artists come together for the integral Uki Art Collective this weekend.

With more than 10 artists already signed up for the first market, organiser Lisa Young said the monthly event would offer different artists from across the region the chance to showcase their work to the public.

"The collective isn't an art exhibition, rather a space created to showcase the creative diversity of such amazing creatives in our area,” Ms Young said.

"Everything on display will be for sale.

"All artisans will be there every month to meet and greet and talk to visitors instead of just a shop assistant, which is very important and refreshing for people wanting to purchase something unique and interesting for their home knowing how it was created and who made it.”

Ms Young said there were still some spaces available for any artist interested in being a part of this celebration of local art.

For more information, contact lisayoung.designs@gmail.com.

Uki Artists Darci McElroy, Paula Peach, Courtney Tartan and Josie Thacker display some of their artwork ahead of the upcoming art exhibit. Scott Davis

Fast facts

When: The Uki Art Collective will be held on Sunday, January 21

Where: Uki Hall, Uki

Time: 9am-3pm