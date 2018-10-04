Uki community fear water trucks will risk pedestrian safety

PROTESTERS angry over a decision to support a controversial water extraction business at Uki rallied on the steps of Tweed Shire Council today, urging councillors to reconsider their support of the development application.

More than 100 people gathered on the steps of Council Chambers in Murwillumbah, ahead of tonight's meeting where councillors will debate a rescission motion on the development application by former state Labor minister Jack Hallam to extract 24 megalitres water annually from his Rowlands Creek Rd property near Uki.

Water mining protest: Water extraction protesters gather outside Tweed Shire Council ahead of tonight's meeting.

Last month, council approved the plans by four votes to three, after Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes supported the application.

Speaking during community access, Rowlands Creek Rd resident Greg Dixon told councillors he was worried about the implications to road safety if the application was approved.

"We the community don't have any confidence the recommendation will ever be sufficient for these truck movements," Mr Dixon said.

CONCERN: Protesters gather outside Tweed Shire Council chambers today, rallying against a water extraction development application. Scott Powick

"It's our view that someone will be injured or killed along Rowlands Creek Rd if this application is allowed to proceed."

Rowlands Creek Rd resident Tara Ali told the Tweed Daily News she didn't hold any faith in the hydrology report supplied in the development application.

"They don't have the scientific evidence if water extraction is safe," Ms Ali said.

"But the hydrology report commissioned by the Tweed Water Alliance showed it's something that shouldn't be happening."

Councillors will be making a final decision on the DA at tonight's meeting.

More to come.