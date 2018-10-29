Uki community takes a stand against water extraction

PROTEST: Uki residents gather on the streets of Uki in protest against water extraction.

TWO water trucks were stopped by concerned residents in Uki at the weekend as part of a community action plan to halt water extraction in the Tweed.

About 50 residents gathered opposite Uki Public School on Saturday to protest against water extraction and traffic safety concerns. Residents have shared their concerns about the number of water trucks moving through the small rural village.

Organised by new action group The Water Dragons, the protest aimed at stopping water trucks from using the roads.

Tweed Water Alliance spokesman Jeremy Tager attended the protest and said residents were determined to use "non-violent direct action” to get their point across.

"As an action it was quite difficult to stop two trucks and keep traffic moving and keep people safe,” he said.

"The trucks were stopped and the large group gathered around the trucks for about 15 minutes before they went on their way.”

Mr Tager said residents were "incredibly frustrated” by the increasing number of water extraction operations, including the approval of Uki resident and former NSW Labor minister Jack Hallam's application to extract 24megalitres of water annually from his Rowlands Creek Rd property.