Uki water extraction licence questioned

Jack Hallam has defended his use of his current water licence for his Rowlands Creek Rd property.

DEBATE about commercial water extraction continues, with the Tweed Water Alliance accusing a Uki property owner of breaching his water licence.

Spokesman Jeremy Tager said he believed property owner Jack Hallam - who has plans to commercially extract water from his Rowlands Creek Rd property at Uki - had breached his water licence conditions for the past 12 years after failing to install the required meter.

"His breaches mean he is not fit to be given this approval and his failure to abide by these conditions means he has no basis for his repeated claims that there is an ocean of water in the aquifer beneath him,” Mr Tager said.

"He has a licence for 25million litres a year and has no idea of the condition of the aquifer from which he draws water and no idea of who will be impacted by his extraction.”

But Mr Hallam said it was not necessary for him to have a meter when only extracting water for domestic use.

"There's not a need to put the meter on because the amount of water I would use is so minute, it would be a few 100,000 litres,” he said.

Mr Hallam said he was currently installing a meter for the commercial use.