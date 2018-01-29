Menu
Uki's ready to fight fires

Uki Rural Fire Brigade volunteers Will Ambrose, Carolyn Jones and Bill Jacobi.
UKI Rural Fire Brigade has welcomed funding from the NSW Rural Fire Service Association grant scheme.

Uki brigade captain Brett Ryan said the grant had covered the cost of new GPS units for their two trucks.

"I came to Uki and joined the brigade five years ago and the brigade was dormant and needed to rebuild, so we examined our equipment and decided what we needed to be a real operating brigade,” Mr Ryan said.

"We now have the right equipment in good order and are ready to go, and that is why we selected items that are vital for the good and safe operational response of our brigade.”

Mr Ryan said a new lighting system, also covered by the grant, would give volunteers a safer working area during night-time incidents.

"We are thankful to the RFSA for their assistance and would recommend other brigades apply for the grants as the process was simple and easy and we felt very much supported by the association,” he said.

RFSA president Ken Middleton said the grant scheme enhanced brigades' ability to respond to incidents.

"The grant scheme offers a means of financial assistance to ensure the men and women of the NSW Rural Fire Service have access to items and equipment that make performing their duties just that little bit easier,” he said.

"These are volunteer members who give up their time to help their community during a time of greatest need and it is wonderful that we can support them while they are supporting us.”

