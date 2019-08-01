Ultimate Tweed PT search: 2 key contenders emerge, VOTE NOW
MICHAEL Janda has shot to the front of our poll to find who is the best PT in the Tweed.
Mr Janda, owner of Jandaplex Strength and Wellness, is out in front with plenty of support from clients and the community.
But the vote is not over yet, and there are contenders who have plenty of love being shown for them.
Angie Moore from World Gym in Tweed Heads, is in second and has proven to have plenty of popularity.
Ms Moore has many clients who have special needs, and helps them with their fitness goals.
Time will tell if one of these two can hold on to take the crown, or if a late surge from any other PTs can shake up the competition.
Voting will close at 11.59pm on Sunday night with the winner to be announced on Monday.
Reader poll
Who is the best personal trainer on the Tweed?
Here is what readers have said about our front-runners:
Michael Janda
Corey Cook: Michael Janda from Jandaplex Strength and Wellness. An astoundingly hard worker not only for himself, but clients as well.
Julia Christie: Michael Janda is an amazing trainer! He is knowledgable, respectful and works hard to make sure you work hard! He gets wonderful results and is an all round nice guy.
Angie Moore
Shannara Luke: Angie Moore! Her passion & commitment is outstanding. Also for her love for working with people with special needs.
Susan John Hulme: Angie Moore from World Gym Tweed Heads..works so hard and also trains additional needs persons. She is so inspirational.