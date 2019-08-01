Menu
Front runners have emerged early in the race to decide who is the best PT in the Tweed Shire.
Offbeat

Ultimate Tweed PT search: 2 key contenders emerge, VOTE NOW

Michael Doyle
by
1st Aug 2019 3:00 PM
MICHAEL Janda has shot to the front of our poll to find who is the best PT in the Tweed. 

Mr Janda, owner of Jandaplex Strength and Wellness, is out in front with plenty of support from clients and the community. 

But the vote is not over yet, and there are contenders who have plenty of love being shown for them.

Angie Moore from World Gym in Tweed Heads, is in second and has proven to have plenty of popularity. 

Ms Moore has many clients who have special needs, and helps them with their fitness goals. 

Time will tell if one of these two can hold on to take the crown, or if a late surge from any other PTs can shake  up the competition.

Voting will close at 11.59pm on Sunday night with the winner to be announced on Monday.  

Reader poll

Who is the best personal trainer on the Tweed?

View Results

Here is what readers have said about our front-runners:

Michael Janda

Owner of Jandaplex Health and Wellness, Michael Janda, is currently leading the race to be named the best PT in Tweed.
Corey Cook: Michael Janda from Jandaplex Strength and Wellness. An astoundingly hard worker not only for himself, but clients as well.

Julia Christie: Michael Janda is an amazing trainer! He is knowledgable, respectful and works hard to make sure you work hard! He gets wonderful results and is an all round nice guy.

Angie Moore

Tweed Heads PT Angie Moore does plenty of work with special needs clients, and it is a big reason she is in contention to be crowned best in the shire.
Shannara Luke: Angie Moore! Her passion & commitment is outstanding. Also for her love for working with people with special needs.

Susan John Hulme: Angie Moore from World Gym Tweed Heads..works so hard and also trains additional needs persons. She is so inspirational.

