Ultimate Tweed PT search: 2 key contenders emerge, VOTE NOW

Front runners have emerged early in the race to decide who is the best PT in the Tweed Shire.

MICHAEL Janda has shot to the front of our poll to find who is the best PT in the Tweed.

Mr Janda, owner of Jandaplex Strength and Wellness, is out in front with plenty of support from clients and the community.

But the vote is not over yet, and there are contenders who have plenty of love being shown for them.

Angie Moore from World Gym in Tweed Heads, is in second and has proven to have plenty of popularity.

Ms Moore has many clients who have special needs, and helps them with their fitness goals.

Time will tell if one of these two can hold on to take the crown, or if a late surge from any other PTs can shake up the competition.

Voting will close at 11.59pm on Sunday night with the winner to be announced on Monday.

Reader poll Who is the best personal trainer on the Tweed? Michael Janda - Jandaplex Strength and Wellness, Tweed Heads

Angie Moore - World Gym, Tweed Heads

Sarah Weston - Sessions with Sarah, Banora Point

Lauren Budd - Misfits Training Club, Murwillumbah

Demi Jefferys - World Gym Tweed Heads

Alissa Hunt - Dynamic Fitness Solutions, Murwillumbah

Carly McGrath - CrossFit Border, Tweed Heads South

Bianca Krause - World Gym, Tweed Heads

Samuel O'Dea - Dynamic Fitness Solutions, Murwillumbah

Ruth Carter - Youphoria Coaching, Murwillumbah

Shannon Kaehler - Misfits Training Club, Murwillumbah

Stephanie Wood - Forged Fitness, Tweed Heads

John Wood - Forged Fitness, Tweed Heads

Christin McIntosh, Move Now Fitness, Cudgen

Rose-Marie Cherry - Team Cherry Coaching, Tweed Heads

Liam Cherry - Team Cherry Coaching, Tweed Heads

Stacey Maree - World Gym, Tweed Heads

Candis Henry, The Training House, Tweed Heads

Michael Wells - World Gym, Tweed Heads

Nicole McDermott - On Point Mindset, Fitness and Nutrition Vote View Results

Here is what readers have said about our front-runners:

Michael Janda

Corey Cook: Michael Janda from Jandaplex Strength and Wellness. An astoundingly hard worker not only for himself, but clients as well.

Julia Christie: Michael Janda is an amazing trainer! He is knowledgable, respectful and works hard to make sure you work hard! He gets wonderful results and is an all round nice guy.

Angie Moore

Shannara Luke: Angie Moore! Her passion & commitment is outstanding. Also for her love for working with people with special needs.

Susan John Hulme: Angie Moore from World Gym Tweed Heads..works so hard and also trains additional needs persons. She is so inspirational.