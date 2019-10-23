Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Uluru too hot to climb in limited days remaining

by LUKE HAYES
23rd Oct 2019 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WITH just days left to climb Uluru before its October 25 closure, rock climbing hopefuls may have had their chances dashed due to scorching weather forecasts.

Parks Australia, which is responsible for conducting the climb, will not open the gates if the mercury is forecast to clear 36 degrees.

At least two of the remaining three days are forecast to be too hot for the climb to be allowed, with Thursday's forecast for Yulara at 37 degrees, while the following day is predicted to reach a stinking hot 39 degrees.

Tourists missed out on their chances three days last week, as the Red Centre begins to swelter through the spring season.

The highest recorded temperature at Yulara this month was a scorching 40.8 degrees, measured on October 15.

Historically, the Uluru climb has always been completely closed through the summer months from December to February.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks uluru

Top Stories

    Home turned into horror house from Stephen King’s IT

    premium_icon Home turned into horror house from Stephen King’s IT

    Offbeat It took months of planning but a Gold Coast family has completed an astonishing transformation of their home in time for Halloween. Here’s how they did it.

    Mystery third man in Coast bikie murder

    premium_icon Mystery third man in Coast bikie murder

    Crime Third man seen walking injured after the murders of two men

    Murwillumbah school ‘short-changed’ by government

    premium_icon Murwillumbah school ‘short-changed’ by government

    Education Murwillumbah East Public School has the most demountable of any in the region, with...

    How to end daylight saving debate

    premium_icon How to end daylight saving debate

    Opinion There is a solution to the issue that’s not being considered