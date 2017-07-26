Ulysses blanket ride to support homeless

HELPING OUT: Secretary Linda Nicastri (third from left) and the Tweed Border Ulysses Motorcycle Club will hold their second Annual Blanket Run in support of Homeless Peoples Week on July 30

A BAND of bikers with the motto 'grow old disgracefully' patched across their riding leathers will rumble along Tweed roads this weekend en route to Fred's Place. The group will take part in the Ulysses Motorcycle Club second annual Blanket Run in support of Homeless People's Week.

Club secretary Linda Nicastri said the ride was open to all motorcyclists and the cause worthy.

"Fred's Place is a venue where homeless people are able to visit and have a shower, wash their clothes, and pick up some food or supplies they normally wouldn't have," she said.

"We're inviting people to donate blankets, warm clothes, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, deodorant, toilet rolls, that sort of thing. Fred's Place is run by St Vinnies, so they rely on donations and they really, really are deserving.

A lot of homeless people have nowhere else to go and this helps them a lot."

The ride leaves Chinderah BP service station at 9.30am on Sunday. Donations will be made at Fred's Place at 9 Boyd St, Tweed Heads at noon.

Along with basic toiletries, non-perishable foods are also needed.

Phone Linda on 0417 259 177 for information on the ride or to donate.