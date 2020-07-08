Menu
‘UNBELIEVABLE’: Victoria accused of ‘catastrophic’ bungle

8th Jul 2020

 

Today host Karl Stefanovic accused the Victorian government of being responsible for a "catastrophic bungle" that allowed the virus to spread through the state.

"How could you blame Victorians yesterday for the outbreak when it was your government's decision to employ an incompetent private security force to guard those in quarantine?" he asked Premier Daniel Andrews. "That's an unbelievably catastrophic bungle right at the front door."

"It's not about blaming Victorians," replied Mr Andrews. "But all of us have a part to play and all of us have to be focused on those things we can influence.

"If you're sick you can't go out. If you're sick you have to get tested. The rules are there to protect us.

We all have to follow the rules. That's not about blaming anyone. It's simply about properly explaining to people the circumstances we're in and the next steps that we have to take.

"What's gone on is unacceptable. To me. To everybody. But I can't change that. All I can do is make the tough calls now to keep Victorians safe and to get us to the other side of this."

