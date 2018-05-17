Uncertainty continues over short term holiday letting policy

La Maison Pacifique, 6 Beason Court, Casuarina, has been shut down by Tweed Shire Council following complaints about short term holiday letting.

THOUSANDS of Short Term Holiday Lettings (STHL) on the Tweed are continuing to cause headaches for planners at Tweed Shire Council, as it awaits the New South Wales Government policy on managing the issue.

While technically any property within the Low Density Residential R2 zone is prohibited from operating a STHL, many Tweed operators continue to list their homes on websites like AirBnB and Stayz.

The NSW Government is expected to release its STHL policy later this year, after a lengthy community consultation process, which Tweed Council also participated in.

Council's action in managing complaints against STHL was thrown into the spotlight earlier this year following a press release issued in February stating it would start "a crackdown” on STHL owners in the shire.

The community uncertainty led council to defer its decision in April to issue infringement notices against STHL owners, unless complaints proved there was "an unreasonable impact on the amenity of adjoining or surrounding neighbours”.

"We are advising those owners (in Low Density Residential R2 zone) that they should be ceasing STHL use,” council's planning director Vince Connell said during the May 3 planning meeting.

"Some have agreed to do that, some have decided to continue.”

Council resolved at the planning meeting to engage its solicitors to assist officers in managing appropriate enforcement actions of STHL properties facing complaints, similar to the STHL at 6 Beason Court, Casuarina, until the NSW policy is released.

There's approximately 2000 short-term holiday lettings in the Tweed Shire.