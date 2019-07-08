Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER WINNER: Did you buy a lotto ticket in Gatton this week?
WINNER WINNER: Did you buy a lotto ticket in Gatton this week? David Nielsen
News

Unclaimed ticket has lotto searching for QLD winner

Nathan Greaves
by
8th Jul 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATTENTION residents of Gatton, one of you may be significantly richer than you realise.

The Facebook page for The Lott are reporting a prize-winning Gold Lotto ticket was bought from the Gatton Plaza Newsagency on the weekend, which won $774,826.59 in Saturday night's Division one draw.

The entry was unregistered and the winner has yet to come forward, so officials have no way of identifying or contacting this lucky winner.

There were only five winners in the division one draw, and only one of these winning tickets was purchased in Queensland.

Golden Casket spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to unite the player with their prize.

"We love delivering life-changing news and we can't wait to break this news to one of our latest division one winners," she said.

Residents and visitors to Gatton who bought a ticket for Saturday night's draw are urged to check their tickets, and come forward if they believe they're the winner.

"If you realise you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize." Lauren said.

The winning numbers in the winning draw on Saturday July 6 were 30, 23, 15, 44, 18 and 41, while the supplementary numbers were 1 and 5.

editors picks gatton plaza gold lotto lotto winning ticket
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Cudgen win establishes credentials in LLT Premiership

    Cudgen win establishes credentials in LLT Premiership

    Rugby League The Hornets have made a statement in the League Tag premiership, overcoming third placed Byron Bay away from home

    • 8th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    Businesses question impact of new beach festival

    premium_icon Businesses question impact of new beach festival

    Entertainment "Beaches will be closed and music blaring from 10am to 10pm”

    Tweed cops nab nearly 10 offenders in crime crackdown

    premium_icon Tweed cops nab nearly 10 offenders in crime crackdown

    Crime Police were out in force over the weekend.

    Council's cultural plaza is taking shape

    Council's cultural plaza is taking shape

    Council News Works at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre are about to ramp up.