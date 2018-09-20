Undefeated, again: The untouchables of Tweed sport

RED HOT: The Murwillumbah Vulcans, playing in the Northern Rivers Junior Aussie Rules competition, have gone back-to-back-to-back.

RED HOT: The Murwillumbah Vulcans, playing in the Northern Rivers Junior Aussie Rules competition, have gone back-to-back-to-back. Contributed

THEY say the Tweed volcano last erupted 23 million years ago.

But you wouldn't have known it from the molten lava, flowing direct from Murwillumbah, which has engulfed the Northern Rivers footballing landscape for the last three years.

That unstoppable wave has come from the Murwillumbah Vulcans girls football team, who have gone undefeated three seasons straight and completed a premiership three-peat.

UNDEFEATED: Murwillumbah Vulcans Under 16's tore apart the competition this season. Steve Vivian

The Vulcans defeated a gallant Tweed Coast Tigers outfit in the Under 16's grand final earlier this month to seal the hallowed premiership treble. And with the club confirming the girls will be back for an Under 17's competition next season, a fourth premiership in a row is now in play.

After sticking together as a core group since 2016, club president Dominic Trevaskis said he was thrilled the girls were planning to run it back for another season in 2019.

"This is a team that, on their way to three premierships, has beaten teams from Casino, Brunswick, Lismore, Byron Bay and the Tweed Coast, so they can hold their heads up high,” Trevaskis said.

The Murwillumbah Vulcans are the 2018 premiers. Murwillumbah Vulcans

Labelling the side "a team of champions”, Trevaskis gave some insight on what has made these girls unbeatable for so long.

"The girls are all very talented athletes and their athleticism really holds up in our Australian Rules game,” he said.

"Their running, kicking and teamwork is second to none. They're very competitive, and they obviously don't like to lose.”

Trevaskis also praised first-year coach Steve Foreman, who he said took the girls to another level on the way to the 2018 flag.

The Vulcans run out onto the field on grand final day. Murwillumbah Vulcans

"Steve did a sensational job this year coaching the girls, who were basically untouchable throughout the season,” he said.

In Murwillumbah, smack bang in the middle of rugby league heart-land, Aussie Rules plays a supporting role in the larger sporting landscape.

But Trevaskis believes there isn't any better advertisement for the code than what these girls represent.

"What they've been able to do for the morale of the club and the promotion of girls' football in general is just fantastic,” Trevaskis said.

"Hopefully we'll get new players signing on with this undefeated premiership again, and have more girls turning up to play this fast-growing game of Aussie Rules.”

Headlined by the returning premiers, the Murwillumbah Vulcans will next year field seven junior teams: Under 8, 10 and 12 (mixed), Under 14 boys and girls, Under 16 boys and Under 17 girls.

The club is also gauging interest for a mixed Under 6 team.

Trevaskis said anyone interested in trying out the Aussie Rules game is welcome to check-out the AFL Nines competition, a non-contact, skills-based adaptation, which kicks off mid-October at Round Mountain.

Mr Trevaskis can be contacted for more information on 0408 118 551.