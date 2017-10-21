Undefeated boxer eyes ultimate Commonwealth glory

Kingscliff-based boxer Andrew Moloney is fighting for a Commonwealth title in Melbourne, in what will be the biggest fight of his fledgling career.

STANDING tall in the ring as the new Commonwealth champion is a dream undefeated boxer Andrew Moloney is determined to not let slip.

When the Kingscliff-based 26-year-old, known as "The Monster”, steps between the ropes today at the Melbourne Park Function Centre for Punches at the Park 6, he will have the opportunity of joining the illustrious company of Lionel Rose, Johnny Famechon and Jimmy Carruthers in lifting the title.

While the super flyweight (52kg) isn't fighting for a world championship, he's competing for what was once widely regarded as the next best thing- and a title which has been making a major resurgence.

There's been three Commonwealth champions hailing from Down Uunder in 2017 alone, and for 2014 Commonwealth Games flyweight gold medallist Moloney, the title has special meaning.

"Since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games as an amateur, one of my main goals has been to become Commonwealth champion as both an amateur and professional,” Moloney said.

"This is the biggest fight of my career and an opportunity that I will not let slip.”

Ranked as the world number six contender for the World Boxing Association title currently held by Great Britain's Khalid Yafai, Moloney faces Tanzanian boxer Hashimu Zuberi.

Zuberi has only lost once in his career and poses a great challenge for Moloney, who is confident his work leading into the fight could get the job done.

"It's been a pretty standard preparation in the gym,” Moloney said.

"I'm just working hard, worrying about what I do and (focussing on) dictating the fight. Hopefully we get the job done.”

Twin brother and world number eight, super bantamweight Jason "The Smooth One” Moloney, is also set for action against Tanzanian Julias Kisarawe.

It will be the first time the twins have faced African opponents as professionals.

"They bring a bit of a different style, they're always tough, hungry fighters,” Jason said.

"I'm sure they'll provide a good test for us both.”

Featuring a star-studded card including Ibrahim Balla, Brock Jarvis and Michael Zerafa, the action gets underway at midday.