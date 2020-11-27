Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith lists mansion for auction
Former SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith lists mansion for auction
Property

Under-siege war hero puts Qld mansion on market

by Elizabeth Tilley, Danielle O’Neal
27th Nov 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Under-siege war hero Ben Roberts-Smith has put his Sunshine Coast hinterland estate on the market as he continues to defend himself over claims about his service in the SAS.

The Victoria Cross recipient and his wife, now estranged, bought the five-bedroom, two-storey home in Ilkley for $1.45 million in 2015.

The sprawling property is set to fetch more than that when it goes to auction next month.

"Unfortunately due to changes in our employment, lifestyle and our children's school, the time is right for us to move back to Brisbane and to sell," the couple said in a statement released by their real estate agent.

 

661 Ilkley Rd, Ilkley, has been listed for auction. Picture: Real Estate.com
661 Ilkley Rd, Ilkley, has been listed for auction. Picture: Real Estate.com

 

"It's a magnificent area and a beautiful home."

The retired Special Air Service (SAS) corporal, who now works as general manager with Seven West Media in Queensland, is currently suing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times for defamation in the Federal court over a series of articles he says wrongly characterised him as a war criminal.

 

The property is expected to fetch well over the $1.45 million Roberts-Smith paid for the property in 2015. Picture: Real Estate.com
The property is expected to fetch well over the $1.45 million Roberts-Smith paid for the property in 2015. Picture: Real Estate.com

 

The listing follows revelations last week, leaked by News, that Roberts-Smith's boss Kerry Stokes, who is also chairman of the Australian War Memorial, had loaned him as much as $1 million for his legal defence.

 

Ben Roberts-Smith has put his Victoria Cross medal up as collateral to fund legal battles. Picture: Department of Defence
Ben Roberts-Smith has put his Victoria Cross medal up as collateral to fund legal battles. Picture: Department of Defence

Roberts-Smith has put his Victoria Cross medal up as collateral for the large loan, Mr Stokes confirmed in a statement last week.

The listing comes just days after the release of a damning inquiry into the behaviour of elite Australian troops in Afghanistan.

 

The listing comes amid a boom of property sales on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Real Estate.com
The listing comes amid a boom of property sales on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Real Estate.com

 

Ray White Buderim agent Kathryn Willshire said the Ilkley Road property was one of the best acreage estates in the region.

"Ilkley is just eight minutes from Buderim, which is one of the most popular home buying destinations in all of Queensland," Ms Willshire said.

"Everyone is looking for a tree change or a sea change in 2020 and here you can have the best of both worlds as it's only 20 minutes to the beach, yet set in a stunning bush environment."

The private-gated, two-storey home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a huge 35,612 sqm block.

"The view is arguably one of the most breathtaking settings I have ever seen," Ms Willshire said.

 

661 Ilkley Rd, Ilkley. Picture: Real Estate.com
661 Ilkley Rd, Ilkley. Picture: Real Estate.com

"The owners have created a formal manicured garden brimming full of roses and gardenias.

"The elaborate formal dining area overlooks a charming internal French Provincial inspired courtyard."

Sunshine Coast hinterland properties have been in strong demand with buyers seeking a treechange since COVID-19.

Roberts-Smith has denied any wrongdoing during his time in Afghanistan or Iraq.

Originally published as Under-siege war hero puts Qld mansion on market

More Stories

adf afghanistan ben roberts-smith military sas war crimes inquiry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark spotted at popular Tweed Coast beach

        Premium Content Shark spotted at popular Tweed Coast beach

        News All the details you need to know about Thursday afternoon’s shark sighting at South Kingscliff.

        ‘$252m slush fund’ documents contradict Gladys

        Premium Content ‘$252m slush fund’ documents contradict Gladys

        Politics Berejiklian council grants scandal: Documents contradict Premier’s claim

        No TAFE site secured as council considers precinct vision

        Premium Content No TAFE site secured as council considers precinct vision

        Education A site for a TAFE facility in Byron Bay is yet to be secured.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites