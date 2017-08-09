Under the clear night sky at Crams Farm

UNDER the night sky is one of the most peaceful places you can be, at least it is for me.

With the beautifully clear skies we've had recently, it was the perfect opportunity to capture some star trail images.

You may notice this image is a similar composition from a shot in this column a couple of weeks ago.

That's because the reflection in this part of Crams Farm on the Clarrie Hall Dam offers perfect reflections 99% of the time.

Since the last trip down there, I'd been visualising this shot. The conditions had to come together perfectly though.

Ideally, there were no clouds, and I mean not even a whisper, some moon shining and the stars still visible.

At 69%, the moon was quite bright and perfect to light up the mountain which allowed detail to be captured.

The shot is comprised of around 120 separate exposures taken at 30-seconds, f/4.5 and ISO1600. Using the multiple images technique is the best way to capture this style of photograph and the safest for your camera.