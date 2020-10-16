Underdog ‘band of brothers’ confident of NRRRL win

UNDERDOGS VS PREMIERS: On Saturday October 17, Marist Brothers first grade will take on Ballina Seagulls in the NRRRL A-Grade Gold grand final. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

UNDERDOGS VS PREMIERS: On Saturday October 17, Marist Brothers first grade will take on Ballina Seagulls in the NRRRL A-Grade Gold grand final. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

MARIST Brothers Rams and the Ballina Seagulls are equally confident of a win in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League A-Grade Gold competition grand final on Saturday.

But both clubs concede it won't be an easy match,

Rams first grade coach Mark Sivewright said fielding three teams in the four grand final divisions, three of which are against Ballina Seagulls, is a “fantastic achievement.”

He likened his squad to a “a band of brothers” who will give every effort for victory.

“Marist Brothers are the underdogs, the club is ready to rock and roll as we have nothing to lose,” he said.

“The players and club really believe we can win.”

Sivewright’s confidence stems from a robust run through what he said has been a very challenging season.

He said when the Rams drew with the Seagulls 10-all two weeks ago it was a huge confidence boost to the tight-knit squad, which include three sets of brothers, two brothers-in-law and many best mates.

“But a win against Ballina won’t be easy,” he said.

“The Seagulls have been the dominant force over the past 10 years.

“They have some good players but then again, so have we.”

However, Ballina Seagulls Football Operations Manager, Scott Redford, has other ideas.

“It’s going to be a tough and torrid game,” he said.

Redford said with a team in each of the grand final four divisions, the club will do their utmost to win.

“Seagulls first grade captain coach Luke Douglas has done an amazing job this year,” he said.

“The club is very proud that 85 to 90 per cent of the first grade squad have come through our juniors, we can beat Marist Brothers but it won’t be easy.

“Our boys will have to be on their game, it won’t be a pushover considering the 10-all two weeks ago.”

Meanwhile, the NRRRL have said there are no presentations due to COVID-19.

“Ballina are working on an exemption for a crowd increase,” the NRRRL said.

NRRRL Grand Finals, Saturday October 17 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina

Gates open at 10am.

LLT Marist v Ballina at 11.30am

18’s Ballina v Marist at 1pm

RES Casino v Ballina at 2.35pm

FIRST Ballina v Marist at 4.20pm