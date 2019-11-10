Underdogs blitz The Block with huge winnings

Cairns couple Tess and Luke have taken out The Block in 2019.

Cairns couple Tess and Luke have taken out The Block in 2019.

Queensland underdogs Tess and Luke have blitzed The Block, in a season where every luxury townhouse sold more than $300,000 above reserve.

But the Cairns couple defied all expectations, taking home a whopping $170,000 more than the renovation show's runners up.

The winning Oslo terrace at 38B Grey St in St Kilda sold for $3.62 million, which was $630,000 above the $2.99 million reserve set on all five townhouses. It's earned the rookie renovators $730,000, with an extra $100,000 in prize money thrown in on top.

The sales partner and carpenter said they were still planning how to invest their fortune, but Luke said he would buy a new car.

"We did not expect to come out the winners by a long shot, we just said that as long as everyone makes a decent quid then that's all we're chasing," Luke, 29, said.

"To come out on top and absolutely smash it is phenomenal."

Their property was bought by a Melbourne solicitor, who planned to live there.

El'ise and Matt, who experts tipped to finish last in the competition, were surprise runners up. They picked up a profit of $460,000 for their townhouse at 38D after it sold for $3.45 million.

Unexpectedly, predicted frontrunners Mitch and Mark finished last. The grandads' party house was the first to go under the hammer and earned $3.374 million, which was still $384,000 above reserve.

Buyer's advocate Frank Valentic, a regular bidder on The Block, said the couple were "crucified" by having to go first.

"The order is always crucial and I think going first is the worst position because often people will hold back a bit," Mr Valentic said.

"I think they were lambs to the slaughter unfortunately today and I think whoever had gone first, it would have been the same result."

Fan favourites Andy and Deb finished third: their beach-themed townhouse at 38C sold for $3.42 million, earning them $430,000.

Melbourne real estate agent Jesse and partner Mel's effort sold for the second least, earning $388,000 with a $3.378 million sale.

Buyer's advocate Greville Pabst bought the townhouse for a Melbourne barrister, who planned to live there with her partner.

Mr Pabst said it was a surprise that the "bookends", created by Jesse and Mel and Mitch and Mark, sold for the least.

"I was a bit worried going in because I thought we might have seen a pass in," he said.

"The fact that all five houses sold on Grey St is a fantastic result for The Block."

Mitch and Mark's party house was bought by rich lister Danny Wallis, who previously bought 403 Dorcas St in South Melbourne on the fifth series of The Block.

Australian expatriates bought El'ise and Matt's apartment, while a Caulfield North family plan to lease Deb and Andy's property.

Mr Pabst said they could fetch up to $2800 per week in rent.

The Block will return for a 16th season in 2020, which is set to be filmed in Brighton.

