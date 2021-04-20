Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man found in manhole on busy road amid search for missing dog
Man found in manhole on busy road amid search for missing dog
News

Undie-clad man’s manhole rescue stops traffic

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th Apr 2021 8:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man's determination to find his missing dog has ended in him being rescued from a manhole in the middle of a busy southeast Queensland road.

The man became trapped in traffic on Brisbane Road in Ipswich on Sunday afternoon as he attempted to climb out of a stormwater drain in nothing but his underwear.

Clinton Jackson was driving past at the time, and stopped to assist the man.

The man emerged from a stormwater drain in the middle of busy Brisbane Road in Ipswich. Picture: 9News
The man emerged from a stormwater drain in the middle of busy Brisbane Road in Ipswich. Picture: 9News

Mr Jackson told 9 News he had pulled up to have a quick chat with the man, who told him he had been looking for his dog that had disappeared through a drain pipe on the banks of the nearby Bremer River.

"He went through the tunnels, and he tried getting it back," Mr Clinton told 9 News.

"He definitely would have had to arm crawl. I was pretty amazed he could fit to be honest.

"But when he got out he was happy. He was very lucky."

The man was spotted swimming in the Bremer River in nothing but his underwear hours earlier before he emerged from the manhole. Picture: 9News
The man was spotted swimming in the Bremer River in nothing but his underwear hours earlier before he emerged from the manhole. Picture: 9News

Hours earlier, the man had been seen swimming in the river before he entered the stormwater pipe.

It remains unclear whether the man did locate his dog.

Originally published as Undie-clad man's manhole rescue stops Brisbane Rd traffic

More Stories

editors picks manhole rescue traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brothel up for rent: ‘High class’ club has exclusive rooms

        Premium Content Brothel up for rent: ‘High class’ club has exclusive rooms

        Property The Northern NSW club has all the necessary approvals and a ‘longstanding clientele’.

        Your team of journalists passionate about local news

        Premium Content Your team of journalists passionate about local news

        News Meet your team of local journalists living and working here

        Tate: ‘Not a single cent more for light rail extension’

        Premium Content Tate: ‘Not a single cent more for light rail extension’

        News Expansion of the Gold Coast light rail is facing delays

        Newlyweds honeymoon at Paradise - campdraft, that is

        Premium Content Newlyweds honeymoon at Paradise - campdraft, that is

        News Spectators this time, they vow to return to the iconic CQ event as competitors next...