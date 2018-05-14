'Unfair' budget for the Tweed

TWEED residents could be left tightening the purse strings following the Federal Budget, which is being described as "unfair” by Labor.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said North Coast pensioners, families and hospitals had been let down by the 2018-19 budget.

"This is an unfair budget as it gives an $80 billion tax handout to big business and the banks while cutting from schools, hospitals and pensioners,” Mrs Elliot said.

"It's especially unfair when you're talking about regional Australia.

"This modest tax relief doesn't make up for the massive cost of living increases under Malcolm Turnbull and the Nationals, or the cuts to penalty rates of up to $77 a week.”

But Nationals Duty Senator for Richmond John Williams said the budget would benefit almost 64,000 low- and middle-income taxpayers in the Richmond region.

"A workshop manager in Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Ballina, Byron Bay or anywhere in Richmond who is on $88,000 will have an extra $575 to spend from the budget year onwards, with an extra $4055 in their pocket over the first seven years of the tax plan,” Mr Williams said.

"There are many infrastructure projects continuing next financial year, including work on the Pacific Highway, bridge replacements and community projects.”