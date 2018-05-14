Menu
Login
A man holds an open wallet, it's empty of money
A man holds an open wallet, it's empty of money Warwick Daily News
News

'Unfair' budget for the Tweed

Aisling Brennan
by
14th May 2018 3:24 PM

TWEED residents could be left tightening the purse strings following the Federal Budget, which is being described as "unfair” by Labor.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said North Coast pensioners, families and hospitals had been let down by the 2018-19 budget.

"This is an unfair budget as it gives an $80 billion tax handout to big business and the banks while cutting from schools, hospitals and pensioners,” Mrs Elliot said.

"It's especially unfair when you're talking about regional Australia.

"This modest tax relief doesn't make up for the massive cost of living increases under Malcolm Turnbull and the Nationals, or the cuts to penalty rates of up to $77 a week.”

But Nationals Duty Senator for Richmond John Williams said the budget would benefit almost 64,000 low- and middle-income taxpayers in the Richmond region.

"A workshop manager in Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Ballina, Byron Bay or anywhere in Richmond who is on $88,000 will have an extra $575 to spend from the budget year onwards, with an extra $4055 in their pocket over the first seven years of the tax plan,” Mr Williams said.

"There are many infrastructure projects continuing next financial year, including work on the Pacific Highway, bridge replacements and community projects.”

budget 2018-19 john williams justine elliot labor nationals nationals duty senator for richmond john williams
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    New mobile phone tower for Burringbar

    New mobile phone tower for Burringbar

    News Telstra has rolled out a new high speed mobile base station in Burringbar as part of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

    Here's a vegan feast a whole family will love

    Here's a vegan feast a whole family will love

    News Delicious delicacies from Tweed Coast

    Four-year-old with leukaemia fulfils garbage truck dreams

    Four-year-old with leukaemia fulfils garbage truck dreams

    News Solo Resource Recovery helped out a Coolangatta boy live his dream

    Sacked for dobbing in drink-driving boss

    Sacked for dobbing in drink-driving boss

    News Woman unfairly sacked after dobbing in drink-driving boss

    Local Partners