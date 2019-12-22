Entire uni class retested after cheats hack system

A CHEATING scandal has erupted at a major Queensland university after several students hacked the system to ensure top grades in their final practical exam.

The Queensland University of Technology has sensationally been forced to retest the entire graduating Bachelor of Podiatry class following the explosive revelations.

The practical exam required students to treat a patient at the on-campus clinic, under the supervision of a testing officer - the final hurdle in the four-year degree.

But it is understood several students found a way to access the university clinic's system and used it to check the names of patients coming in on the day of their exam.

Leanne Harvey QUT university’s Vice-President (Administration) and Registrar: “All students in the cohort were asked to repeat the exercise to ensure the final assessment was not compromised in any way and that all students were judged against the same criteria”.

They then viewed their test patient's medical history, in order to get the upper hand in their assessment, to help them accurately diagnose and treat the patient in front of the testing officer.

QUT vice-president (administration) and registrar Leanne Harvey confirmed there had been an incident with the examination.

"QUT can confirm that there was an issue identified in relation to one practical exercise for final-year podiatry students," she said.

"Consequently, all students in the cohort were asked to repeat the exercise to ensure the final assessment was not compromised in any way and that all students were judged against the same criteria."

The university did not answer questions regarding whether the students had faced any disciplinary action as a result of the cheating scandal, or how many were allegedly involved.

"The majority of students have graduated as expected and QUT is unaware of any student whose job placement for next year has been impacted," Ms Harvey said.

"We have put in place a system to ensure this situation is not repeated."

According to the university's website, the degree was the first podiatry course offered in Queensland and offers "excellent" employment opportunities for graduates.

"During this course, you will complete more than 1000 hours of clinical placement," the course website says.

"At our on-campus podiatry clinic, you will treat real patients under the supervision of registered podiatrists.

"You will provide specialist services in all aspects of professional practice, including podiatric surgery and physical therapy.

"Commonly, patients present with conditions that include heel pain, running injuries, footwear problems and corrections, skin problems and tendon and joint injuries."