Uni enlists prestigious award winning author to teach

STUDENTS undertaking creative writing at Southern Cross University will be taught by a winner of Australia's most prestigious and richest award for young writers with an unpublished manuscript.

The Vogel Literary Award has launched the careers of some of Australia's most successful writers like Tim Winton, Kate Grenville and Andrew McGahan.

Ms O'Grady was the 2018 recipient of the award and said she was "thrilled" to be joining the program.

"Having studied creative writing myself, I valued being taught by writers and teachers who could provide personal insight into the writing and publishing industry," Ms O'Grady said.

"As a teacher, I am excited to bring my background as a published novelist to the virtual classroom, and use my experiences to help Southern Cross students develop their own writing practice."

Her fiction and poetry have appeared in Review of Australian Fiction, Westerly, Australian Poetry Journal, The Lifted Brow, Kill Your Darlings, The Big Issue Fiction Edition and Award Winning Australian Writing.

Ms O'Grady headlines a group of four writers who will be teaching units in the creative writing associate degree and the creative writing graduate diploma. The other writers are Jesse Blackadder (In the Blink of an Eye/Sixty Seconds, Chasing the Light, The Raven's Heart), Sarah Armstrong (Promise, Salt Rain, His Other House) and Anneli Knight (Flirting with Finance, Holiday Goddess Handbag Guide).

Course coordinator Dr Lynda Hawryluk said SCU was excited to have the calibre of practising writers join their team.

"The relationship we have with writers is strengthened through our partnership with annual upcoming Byron Writers Festival, which will feature sessions by Jesse Blackadder and Sarah Armstrong and our own academic staff members."

SCU will host around 20 thought-provoking sessions in the Southern Cross University Marquee across the Byron Writers Festival weekend, August 2-4.

For more information on SCU's range of creative writing courses visit scu.edu.au/writing.