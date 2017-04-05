Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

OVERLOOKING Banora Point and the ocean, this four-bedroom property is perfect for the whole family.

The large spacious home has several living spaces, including a comfortable alfresco entertaining deck.

Built to utilise the north-facing, 180 degree views of the coast, this three-level property offers exceptional views from the large patio and entertaining deck.

Seller Allison Campbell said the patio was a great place to entertain friends and family throughout the year.

"Rain, hail or shine we live on the patio because of the great north-facing views to the ocean,” Ms Campbell said.

"The patio has got a bar room to the room left and the house is so big we mainly just live in that room.”

The master suite is on the third level and offers the owner plenty of space, including an ensuite and a walk-in robe.

The other three bedrooms are also on the third level and each offers a built-in robe.

The large sparkling in-ground pool is located at the rear of the property and is surrounded by a low maintenance garden.

The remote garage provides plenty of space for two cars and also offers extra room for a workshop or storage areas.

The property has solar hot water and solar panels installed.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this property is only a few minutes drive from shops, restaurants, schools, the Pacific Hwy and the Gold Coast Airport.

Address: 27 Kintyre Crescent, Banora Point

Agent: LJ Hooker, Kel Judd M: 0402 597 001

Features: uninterrupted 180 degree views, quiet cul-de-sac

Price: $875,000

Inspections: By appointment