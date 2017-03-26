28°
Union: airport workers are being exploited

Mitchell Crawley | 26th Mar 2017 8:00 AM
Gold Coast Airport.
Gold Coast Airport. Gold Coast Airport

THE transport union has slammed a company that provides workers to Gold Coast Airport for using "dodgy employment practices” and claims staff can't speak up "because they'll have their hours cut”.

Peter Biagini, the Transport Workers Union secretary, blamed airports and airlines for outsourcing work to "low cost” companies, in this case Aerocare.

"Aerocare employees at the Gold Coast Airport are routinely having to stay on site for up to 15 hours for what could only be six hours of work,” Mr Biagini said.

Footage emerged this week of Sydney Airport staff sleeping on bed rolls in areas near baggage carousels, in conditions the union labelled "Third World”.

It claimed the workers were Aerocare staff but the company denied this. A spokesman also dismissed "these latest false claims by the TWU” relating to Gold Coast Airport.

"The TWU is interested in nothing but destroying a company that employs 2000 hard working Australians,” it said.

Queensland Airports, which runs Gold Coast Airport, declined to comment, saying it was an Aerocare matter.

Topics:  aerocare gold coast airport sydney airport transport workers union

