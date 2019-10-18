Union on Provest’s back over promise

THE union body representing health workers in the Tweed has called on the NSW Government to address the issue of paid parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital.

This comes after a week-and-a-half of confusion over the issue.

Despite being a promise leading up to March's state election, no decision has been made on the fee-structure for on-site parking at the new facility.

Health Services Union (HSU) NSW secretary Gerard Hayes said charging visitors at the new hospital would have ramifications for the wider community.

He said workers were concerned that parking at the new hospital would attract the same fees that had been applied to other regional hospitals.

"People elected Mr Provest and the National Party on the understanding that they wouldn't have to pay for parking at the new Tweed Hospital," Mr Hayes said.

"Free means free, 100 per cent of the time. Mr Provest needs to confirm that he stands by his promise, and that he will deliver it in full, without conditions or excuses."

Mr Hayes said the HSU would be campaigning in the local community to ensure Tweed residents received the free hospital parking that was promised.

"Inevitably paid parking will see people looking for free or cheaper alternatives, such as on-street parking in local streets," he said.

"Local residents should not have to compete for a parking spot outside their own home."