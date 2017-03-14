Union's private fears for the Tweed Hospital

PRIVATISATION of The Tweed Hospital is "the elephant in the room”, with the Health Services Union claiming it could be to blame for delays in its redevelopment.

But Tweed MP Geoff Provest quickly shot down the suggestion and labelled it "scaremongering”.

"Definitely not,” he said. "That's just scaremongering. It's never been discussed - never.”

HSU News South Wales secretary Gerard Hayes said the State Government had form in the area and claimed it had yet to rule out privatising services in the Tweed.

"Local politicians have had a lot to say about The Tweed Hospital, and why the promised upgrade hasn't yet happened,” he said.

"But it seems that no one is prepared to tackle the elephant in the room - whether or not the State Government intends to hand over all or part of the hospital to a private operator.

"This State Government has form when it comes to privatising regional hospitals in order to fund upgrades.

"The people of Northern NSW deserve to know where their local MPs stand, and if they will fight to keep Tweed Hospital and other regional health facilities in public hands.”

The barb is the latest thrown at the State Government for delays in the stalled redevelopment of Tweed Hospital.

The Greens joined the fight last week, accusing the NSW Government of using Tweed Hospital as a "political football” and calling for it to deliver on promises to upgrade the facility.

Labor is also set to turn a blowtorch on the issue, with Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord confirming Opposition leader Luke Foley will visit the region in the next fortnight.

He said it came on the back of private meetings between staff and Labor.

"Doctors, nurses and allied health professionals are working their guts out,” Mr Secord said.

"But they are not being properly supported by the National Party.

"Sadly, health on the North Coast lurches from crisis to crisis.

"Labor knows that something has to be done about Tweed Hospital.

"It is at crisis point.”

The Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council last week called for the community to rally behind a campaign for action on the stalled redevelopment.