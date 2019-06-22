Unique piece of history restored on the border

The City of Gold Coast boundary sign on the border at Dixon Street Coolangatta.

A UNIQUE piece of the region's history was restored on the border when a remnant city council boundary sign was given a new lease of life at Coolangatta.

The border marker sign was one of many commonly used from the 1970s to 80s to identify the boundary of the City of Gold Coast prior to the Gold Coast City Council-branded signs.

The classic signs feature hand-painted graphics on a metal panel bolted to a curved frame.

Coincidently, a number of members of public had identified the sign as an element of interest on social media posts.

The restored Gold Coast city boundary sign at Dixon Street, Coolangatta.

Gold Coast City Councillor Gail O'Neill said when a council officer inspected the sign, a nearby resident came to him to express concern it was going to be removed.

"The sign was also not on a council asset register but is now,” Cr O'Neill said.

"After the recent Miami stair painting incident where council was criticised, council officers recognised an opportunity to restore the sign along Dixon St, Coolangatta.

"Council's sign shop restored the sign using traditional hand-painted techniques and the signs were re-installed on the existing refinished poles.”

Cr O'Neill said special thanks went to Peter Thornton from Parks and Recreational Services and Owen Hogg from council's sign shop for this restoration work.