Unique store set to fill major gap

CRAVING a freshly squeezed juice and quality sanga during a road trip has led two sisters on a whirlwind journey into opening a business just weeks after the initial idea.

Anna Hamilton and Kate Samson were driving back from Byron Bay when they noticed there was nowhere to buy a sandwich or smoothie south of Casuarina.

Three weeks after that conversation the sisters are madly renovating a Cabarita Beach shopfront to open their brainchild, Nectar Juice House.

"In true Kate and Anna form, we say yes and figure it out later," Ms Hamilton said with a laugh.

Nectar Juice House business partners Regan Botica and sisters Anna Hamilton and Kate Samson. Picture: SCOTT POWICK.

"We had no idea what we were doing, but on our way back from Byron (Bay), we got talking about there not really being much fresh food readily available down past Casuarina.

"We thought we needed fresh juices, smoothies and sandwiches. And then we looked at each other and cracked up laughing because we've given each other that look before."

Ms Hamilton said Hazel Coffee House's Regan Botica had partnered with the ladies to serve customers hot brews.

"Kate and I don't drink coffee, we don't know anything about it so we didn't want to try and serve it, but Regan makes a mean cup of coffee."

Ms Hamilton said she was apprehensive about opening a business during a world pandemic but already had backing from the local community.

"If we let a situation like this impact our community, nothing good would come of it. And it's one of the safer businesses to go into during COVID, because people still need to eat," she said.

"I think through your biggest adversities, you find your biggest strengths."

The sisters own Burleigh-based store Cedar + Stone, stocking homewares and vegan and cruelty-free products that grace the shelves of more than 500 retailers worldwide.

Ms Hamilton said Nectar Juice House would also stock homewares from brands that had a "cult following" and fresh and dried flowers.

The sisters own Cedar + Stone in Burleigh. Picture Scott Powick

She was also mindful of using local fresh produce suppliers and trades for the shop fit-out.

"We have a couple of sauces we're getting from other parts of Australia, but 90 per cent, maybe even more, is local.

"Everything gone into this build is fuelled by local businesses."

Ms Hamilton hoped to open the doors of Nectar Juice House next month.

"Keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks," she said.