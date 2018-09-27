Menu
WINNER: This Pottsville home has won a top Housing Industry Award.
Unique Tweed Coast home crowned best in the region

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

A POTTSVILLE home has been crowned the 2018 Home of the Year for its exceptional custom built design.

Designed by Steve Kerr Homes, the home also won the Custom Built Home $1Million to $2Million and Custom Built Home of the Year at the Housing Industry Associations (HIA) Gold Coast and Northern Rivers Housing Awards earlier this month.

Judges credited the way Steve Kerr utilised the panoramic views of the beach, whilst maintaining privacy.

HIA Executive Director for the Gold Coast and Northern Rivers region Toni Bull congratulated Steve Kerr and his team on their achievement.

"Steve is a multi-award winner, and it is easy to see why with this incredibly constructed home,” said Ms Bull said.

"The annual Housing Awards continues to be a popular concept with a record number of attendees to the event this year.

"Winning an award demonstrates excellence in design, construction and professionalism and is therefore an important indicator for consumers when choosing a builder.”

