Generic fire photos. Fire and Rescue NSW emblem.
News

Unit in two-storey commercial building damaged in fire

Jessica Lamb
24th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
A UNIT has been left significantly damaged and others smoke affected after a building fire in Tweed Heads yesterday.

Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Kingscliff Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a building at Ourimbah Rd after a triple-0 caller reported a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from a two-storey commercial building with the fire believed to have started in the laundry on the ground floor.

Crews from both Fire and Rescue NSW and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services worked to extinguish the blaze however the unit was significantly damaged.

Other units on the property were also affected by smoke and heat damage.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were also on scene however no injuries were reported.

