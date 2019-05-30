Menu
Attwood Marshall Tweed United players Olivia Firmston, Maya Rodgers, Jasmine Riddle, Isabel Selby and Emily Prince, celebrating their 5-4 win over Surfers Paradise.
Soccer

United cement position on table

Michael Doyle
by
30th May 2019 1:00 PM

FOOTBALL: A double to prolific scorers Kristy-Ann Parsons and Emily Melnik has helped Tweed United cement themselves into second spot on the Gold Coast Metro League North table.

United travelled to face third-placed Surfers Paradise in cold conditions on Wednesday night.

The match was always expected to be a close contest, and the 3-3 half time score-line proved that.

United had an extra gear in the second half, with Melnik's second goal proving the difference between the sides in the 5-4 classic.

Tweed captain Ashteal Kolovos said the conditions were some of the toughest her side has encountered this season.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game,” Kolovos said.

"We did not anticipate how cold it was going to be.

"I could not feel my feet most of the night.”

The win keeps United in touching distance of the top of the ladder, and will build the side's confidence getting the win over a strong opponent.

Coach Mark Griffiths said his side were putting in plenty of hard work which was paying off in the results.

"It was a hard fought win, where persistence prevailed,” he said.

"In the end the stronger team won.”

United will have a week off next week, as they prepare for their next fixture against fourth-placed Coomera, at home on June 12.

Tweed Daily News

