United clinch minor premiership with two games to play

TWEED United's Sunday Metro League side has wrapped up their first piece of silverware for the season.

United were awarded the minor premiership with two games left in the home and away season, holding an insurmountable 14-point lead.

Led by coach Jay Dinham, United will be the odds-on favourites to take out the competition when the finals series begins.

Tweed United's acting president, Kim Myers, said the team had been exceptional from the first game this season.

"We are very proud of the team,” Myers said.

"They have played well all season and their consistent hard work and efforts have paid off.”