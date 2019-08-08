Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed United Sunday Metro League side.
Tweed United Sunday Metro League side. Supplied
Soccer

United clinch minor premiership with two games to play

Michael Doyle
by
8th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED United's Sunday Metro League side has wrapped up their first piece of silverware for the season.

United were awarded the minor premiership with two games left in the home and away season, holding an insurmountable 14-point lead.

Led by coach Jay Dinham, United will be the odds-on favourites to take out the competition when the finals series begins.

Tweed United's acting president, Kim Myers, said the team had been exceptional from the first game this season.

"We are very proud of the team,” Myers said.

"They have played well all season and their consistent hard work and efforts have paid off.”

tweed football tweed united tweed united football club
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    How you can help drop-in centre continue to help 400 a week

    premium_icon How you can help drop-in centre continue to help 400 a week

    News The homeless drop-in centre was designed to support 40 clients per week, but services manager Alysia Hopkins says her team help an average of 400 each week.

    Pillow idea flies to the top

    premium_icon Pillow idea flies to the top

    News Tugun mum nominated for a business award

    FINALS DAY: Champions will be crowned this afternoon

    premium_icon FINALS DAY: Champions will be crowned this afternoon

    Bowls Semi finals and finals of Golden Nugget to be played today

    Dramatic moment whale-watching boat bursts into flames

    premium_icon Dramatic moment whale-watching boat bursts into flames

    News Fire on whale watching vessel off Gold Coast